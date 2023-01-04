Passengers survive ditching of airplane near Turks & Caicos Islands

PROVIDENCE – Passengers from a small plane that made an emergency landing at sea shortly before noon this morning during a flight from the island of St. Kitts to the Turks & Caicos Islands, were found alive on Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 am on the island of Salt Cay.

The four occupants were the first to be assisted by fisherman Kellison Talbot. Michael Francois of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) thanked Talbot and other islanders who came to the aid of passengers after the plane made a forced landing at sea.

During the rescue operation, the Coast Guard, Immigration and Customs of the island group also came into action.

Uncertainty

There was some uncertainty over the faith of the passengers and pilot after the plane disappeared from radar about 17 miles from the airport. The plane had taken off from the RLB airport on St. Kitts in the morning hours. The RTCIPF is still investigating the cause of the emergency landing.