Pay attention to electricity consumption |Advertisement

This is the hottest season of the year. Many use an airconditioner to compensate for the heat. However, use this consciously. Instead of lowering the indoor temperature to 16°C, set your airconditioner to 25°C. 25°C is already quite a difference from the current temperatures and will therefore already feel very cool. Or use a fan instead of air conditioning. Not only will these measures lower your bill at the end of the month, it will also help WEB secure production capacity for everyone during the hottest season of the year and reduce fuel consumption on the island.

Be smart and responsible with electricity. This way you can save considerably. And in this way you contribute to the continuity of the supply of electricity on our island

*This is a paid advertisement from Water-en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB)