Pay attention to electricity consumption
Many use an airconditioner to compensate for the heat. However, use this consciously. Instead of lowering the indoor temperature to 16°C, set your airconditioner to 25°C. 25°C is already quite a difference from the current temperatures and will therefore already feel very cool. Or use a fan instead of air conditioning. Not only will these measures lower your bill at the end of the month, it will also help WEB secure production capacity for everyone during the hottest season of the year and reduce fuel consumption on the island.
Be smart and responsible with electricity. This way you can save considerably. And in this way you contribute to the continuity of the supply of electricity on our island
*This is a paid advertisement from Water-en Energiebedrijf Bonaire (WEB)
Meer News
-
News
Reading training at the Bonaire Library for parents
Reading training at the Bonaire Library for parent...
-
Advertisement
Pay attention to electricity consumption
Pay attention to electricity consumption
-
The Netherlands
Follow the Money is also investigating the owners behind the oil pollution ship in Bonaire
Follow the Money is also investigating the owners ...
-
Government
Alida Francis Appointed Governor of St. Eustatius -Island Council not Pleased
Alida Francis Appointed Governor of St. Eustatius ...
-
News
MPB objects to the process of preparing discussions on WolBES and FinBES
MPB objects to the process of preparing discussion...
-
News
ROA CN completes St. Eustatius & Saba Team with hiring of Brian Carty
ROA CN completes St. Eustatius & Saba Team wit...
-
News
Wild-west style car chase Bonaire ends with warning shots and detention
Wild-west style car chase Bonaire ends with warnin...
-
News
Statia delegation heads to The Netherlands for Key Conference on BES Act Revision
Statia delegation heads to The Netherlands for Key...
Meer News
-
News
Reading training at the Bonaire Library for parents
Reading training at the Bonaire Library for parent...
-
Advertisement
Pay attention to electricity consumption
Pay attention to electricity consumption
-
The Netherlands
Follow the Money is also investigating the owners behind the oil pollution ship in Bonaire
Follow the Money is also investigating the owners ...
-
Government
Alida Francis Appointed Governor of St. Eustatius -Island Council not Pleased
Alida Francis Appointed Governor of St. Eustatius ...
-
News
MPB objects to the process of preparing discussions on WolBES and FinBES
MPB objects to the process of preparing discussion...
-
News
ROA CN completes St. Eustatius & Saba Team with hiring of Brian Carty
ROA CN completes St. Eustatius & Saba Team wit...
-
News
Wild-west style car chase Bonaire ends with warning shots and detention
Wild-west style car chase Bonaire ends with warnin...
-
News
Statia delegation heads to The Netherlands for Key Conference on BES Act Revision
Statia delegation heads to The Netherlands for Key...
Meer Bonaire
-
News
Reading training at the Bonaire Library for parents
Reading training at the Bonaire Library for parent...
-
News
Chef club Bonaire gathers at Epicurian Market Canarbo
Chef club Bonaire gathers at Epicurian Market Cana...
-
News
Diplomas and Certificates for prisoners JICN
Diplomas and Certificates for prisoners JICN
Meer Events
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...
-
News
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Me...