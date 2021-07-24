PCN achieved Growth in Capital and Participants during the year 2020















Photo: Website PCN

Kralendijk- Pension Fund Caribean Netherlands (PCN) realized a growth over the year 2020, in spite of adverse conditions due to the Corona Pandemic.

According to the financials for the year 2020 the Pension Fund added a total of 434 new participants compared to the year 2019. The total Capital of PCN also grew with 91 million US dollars, to a total of 611 million dollars.

The realized a positive return on investments of no less than 15.3% in 2020, which can be considered very good, even if slight lower than the return on investments realized in 2019.

Challenges

In spite of positive growth figures, the Pension Fund also saw itself confronted with some challenges, mostly caused by the very low interest on the US dollar in the last quarter of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. Recently, employers and unions came to a new pension agreement, which will make the Pension Fund more future-proof and less susceptible to volatility due to low interest rates.