PCN Board holds Board Meeting in St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The Board of PCN last week was present to hold their quarterly board meeting on St. Eustatius.

Present were board chair Harald Linkels and board members Gerard Bergsma, Roy Hooker and Gilbert Cijntje. Also present were Margo Lelieveld and Nathalie Houwaart from Montae, who providing support to the Board, as well as Board Secretary Frederique van den Steen. The Board made several other site visits to investment projects on the island.

Among others, the board visited The Hill Compound which was acquired by PCN some time back. After a study and tender process, renovations of the Compound will start within short.

Chairperson Harald Linkels said he was very satisfied with the trip. “Due to among others the Covid-crisis, the Board was unable to visit the island for quite some time. This is why we were very pleased with our return to St. Eustatius in the past days. It has been a productive trip for us”.

Saba

After the visit to St. Eustatius, a delegation of the Board left for Saba, where a ‘meet & greet’ was held on Thursday evening. On Saba, the delegation also visited various projects in which PCN has invested.