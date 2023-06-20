PCN – Bonaire Staff will visit Statia and Saba |Advertisement

PCN – Bonaire Staff will visit Statia and Saba.

Statia

As you may have seen, our office in Statia is currently closed for visitors. You can contact us by phone and e-mail. We are doing everything we can to continue to help you as best as possible.

Fortunately, our staff members from Bonaire will be present at the Statia office on June 27th and 28th for all your questions and concerns. You can make an appointment with them to personally discuss your questions about your pension.

You can request an appointment by using the QR Code or the link below. Or visit our PCN office on one of the two days within working hours.

https://form.jotform.com/PensioenfondsCN/appointment-request-statia-june-202

Saba

On June 29th and June 30th we will come to Saba to help you with your pension questions. You can make an appointment with us via the link below or the qr code. Prefer to drop by directly? You will find us in the Government Building.

https://form.jotform.com/PensioenfondsCN/appointment-request-saba-june-2023

You are welcome: we will be happy to help you!