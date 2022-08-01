PCN buys Hotel Central on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) has recently completed the acquisition of the 20-room Hotel Central, located in downtown Kralendijk, Bonaire. This property also contains a café/restaurant and commercial space.

Hotel Central is, as the name implies, very centrally located and is loved by both regional and international business travelers as well as tourists.

The Board of PCN is very enthusiastic about the purchase: “PCN has previously expressed its desire to continue to invest on the three BES islands. This acquisition on Bonaire meets all major criteria of PCN’s local investment policy and is expected to deliver positive returns for the Fund. Moreover, with this investment PCN aims to achieve an economic and social contribution to the community of Bonaire.”

Operations

The Hotel Operations will be outsourced to MVSG Group, a Bonairean entity, consisting of a group of young professionals. MVSG is partly selected for their passion and focus to modernize Hotel Central, while offering new facilities in the future to provide each guest with an optimal experience.

“Hotel Central has everything it takes to transform into a hip, technologically advanced hotel, combined with the ‘vibes’ of modern Bonaire. We are proud that PCN selected us as a partner and are confident that as a team we can offer Hotel Central a renewed, better future,” said Ginuervel Roach, one of the directors of MVSG.

PCN will soon be investing in renewable energy at Hotel Central in support of Blue Destination Bonaire. More information will be shared at a later stage.