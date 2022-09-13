PCN does not recognize itself in alleged unlawful act

KRALENDIJK/ORANJESTAD – The board of Pensioenfonds Caribbisch Nederland (PCN) says it does not recognize itself in the complaint of a project developer on the island of St. Eustatius, who alleges that the pension fund committed an unlawful act in turning down a request for financing.

Although PCN is reluctant to mention the name of the Company involved, news site Dossier Koninkrijkrelaties mentions San D’s Vastgoed en beheersbedrijf.

In a press release on Monday, PCN acknowledges the existence of the complaint. According to PCN, the complaint is directed primarily at PCN’s investment company, Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN). The complaint was submitted to the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Affairs (BZK) although as PCN is a independent organ with it’s own Board, BZK was not the right place to send a complaint like this.

According to PCN, the file has in the meantime been forwarded to the Fund’s Compliance Officer. The Compliance Officer will consider – at the request of the complainant – the way in which the requested was handled and terminated in a negative decision as to the requested loan. The PCN board states to be looking forward with confidence to any findings of the Compliance Officer.

Careful

Chairman of the PCN board, Harald Linkels, underlines the undeniable right of parties who do business with PCN -or PMCN for that matter- to complain about matters which in their opinion have not been handled correctly. “Due care requires that we take complaints seriously, and have them looked at carefully,” said Linkels.