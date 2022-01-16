PCN pension payments possibly a bit later this month













30 Shares

KRALENDIJK- Pensioenfonds Caribbean Netherlands (PCN) warns on their Facebook page and on itheir website that the pension payments this month may be a bit later than usual.

Usually pensioners of PCN have their pension in the account no later than the 21st of each month, but according to the Fund it is not certain that this will also be possible this month.

On the one hand, the fund suffers from people who are in isolation or quarantine. In addition, adjustments to the administrative systems present some challenges which had to be dealt with.

Smooth

“We may still be able to pay everyone on time, but we just want to avoid unpleasant surprises or for our pensioners to feel alarmed if they receive their payment one or two days late”, says Frederique van den Steen. She is responsible, among other things, for the communication of the Fund. Van den Steen assures that the whole team is hard at work to make things go as smoothly as possible.