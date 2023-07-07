PCN recognizes AFBW as representative of employees

KRALENDIJK – Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) has recognized the union AFBW as the representative of the employees of the pension fund. The recognition comes after a growing number of PCN employees became members of the union over time.

“PCN, more than anyone, recognizes the importance of good working conditions and a motivated team,” said Chairman Harald Linkels. “Although PCN already has good conditions, it can be beneficial for both the employer and the employees to centrally regulate agreements on benefits and conditions.”

A covenant of recognition has in the meantime been signed between PCN and the Union.

Constructive

PCN says they are looking forward to a positive and constructive collaboration with AFBW, in the interest of the employees, the organization, and its affiliated participants. Currently, PCN has 10 employees, spread across Bonaire and St. Eustatius.