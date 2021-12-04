PDB requests public meeting on ‘oral order of consent’ Chogogo













13 Shares

Chogogo Resort on the former Sunset Beach, pictures taken on November 17 | foto ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The faction of the Democratic Party (PDB) has asked a public meeting of the Island Council to discuss the decision of Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna to issue an oral order of consent to the new Chogogo Time-to-Smile resort.

The decision was necessary, because without this unofficial ‘nod’ the opening of the hotel on December 1 last would not have been possible. The PDB is concerned about the issued tolerance order. The red faction wants to hear the full Executive Council, Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna himself, as well as Marine Park manager STINAPA during a public meeting of the Island Council.

Divided

According to information from Bonaire.nu, there is also some division about the theme within the Executive Council itself. Deputies Nina den Heyer and Hennyson Thielman (both MPB) are said to be at odds with Island Governor Rijna and Commissioner James Kroon over the decision.

Although both internal Legal Affairs and external Counsel would have indicated that the Island Governor could issue such an oral decision, their advice is not without controversy.

The MPB commissioners, Den Heyer and Thielman, allegedly fear that the current course of action with regard to the Chogogo Resort could have implications for future somewhat similar cases, in which project developers did not take the rules and (environmental) regulations so closely.

Undermine

The Coffie faction, of council lady Daisy Coffie, also disapproves of the decision by the Island Governor. Earlier this week, Coffie spoke in a press statement about subversive behavior by the Goovernor towards the various Government employees.

The public meeting of the Island Council is planned to take place on Tuesday, December 7th.