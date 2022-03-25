Pension Association CaPas organizes various courses again on islands

The Caribbean Pension Association (CaPas) will once again offer various courses for employees of pension funds and insurance institutions on the six islands of the former Netherlands Antilles.
A training course for (future) Board members started last week. “But it doesn’t stop there. We are quite proud of it: last Thursday March 10th our first online management training started! We organize this training together with specialist WTW”, says the umbrella organization on its LinkedIn page.
A training on Collective Pensions will start on April 12, provided by the Dutch training institute SPO. This training is especially suitable for collective pension employees with a pension fund or insurer.
Cooperation
CaPas was founded by large local pension funds to jointly represent the interests. In addition, the organization is committed to facilitating training for local employees. The CaPas courses are not-for-profit.
