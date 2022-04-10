Pension fund Caribbean Netherlands wants to measure what participants feel about sustainable investment

KRALENDIJK- Pensioenfonds Caribbean Netherlands (PCN) will shortly conduct a survey among its participants to measure how participants feel about sustainable investments.

In recent years, so-called ESG investments have become a hot topic for pension funds. ESG investments are investments which are acceptable from a point of view of the Environment, which are important for Society and which are managed according to the principles of Good Governance.

PCN wants to use a survey to investigate how the participants on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba think about investing in sustainable shares or sustainable projects.

Feedback

PCN has announced the start of the survey in various local media, with the hop to count on participants’ feedback.