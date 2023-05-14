Pension umbrella organization Capas holds General Members Meeting

WILLEMSTAD- Last week, the association of pension funds in the Dutch Caribbean approved the figures for the year 2022 during a General Members Meeting (ALV).

The board of the association, which includes participants such as APC, APFA, APS, PCN, Vidanova Pensioenfonds, MCB Pensioenfonds, and Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN), took the opportunity to hold a knowledge session on Business Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence.

The knowledge session was conducted by Dennis Trapenberg from Rox Analytics. The attendees were enthusiastic about the possibilities that new tools bring when it comes to predicting trends and analysing their own data more quickly and effectively with Business Intelligence.

Chairperson of Capas, Nadya van Putten (APS), expressed heartfelt thanks to Trapenberg for the interesting session.

