Pensioners celebrate International Pensioners day on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On July 25, pensioners on Bonaire celebrated the internationally recognized Pensioners Day on Bonaire.

The retirees this year gathered at the Coconut Ranch, where various activities were organized. The day is organized every year by the pensioners association UPAH Bonaire. The past two years were a largely virtual celebration, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

This year the celebration was finally physical again. Speakers included Ludovico Nicolaas on behalf of the UPAH board, pastor Mike Hooijschuur and Herbert Domacasse, member of the Supervisory Board of PCN.

Every year the Pensioenfonds Caribbean Netherlands (PCN) makes a financial contribution to make the celebration possible.