People infected with COVID-19 can now come sooner out of Isolation on Bonaire 

KRALENDIJK – People who are infected with the coronavirus and who have had complaints can now come out of isolation after five days, if they no longer have complaints on the fifth day, according to a statement from the Government of Bonaire.

It concerns complaints such as fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, nose cold. A person who has not developed any symptoms after infection may be released from isolation five days after a positive result of the antigen test or PCR test. Persons who keep complaints must remain in isolation for a maximum of 10 days. All people who are in isolation are called by employees of Public Health on the fifth day of their isolation to see if they can get out of isolation.

Avoiding contact

Persons who are allowed to leave isolation after five days must adhere to the basic rules and the following rules for five days afterwards. They should avoid contact with people in fragile health as much as possible. For people aged 13 and older, it is advised to wear a mouth cap inside and also outside if it is not possible to keep a distance of 1.5 meters there. It is also advised to wash your hands regularly and to keep the house clean.