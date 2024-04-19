Persons Peter Johnson new Head of Distribution at Saba Electric Company reporter 19-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Johnson will be taking up his position at SEC from August of this year.

THE BOTTOM- Saba Electric Company (SEC) has appointed Peter Johnson, son of former WIPM leader Will Johnson, and brother of former Commissioner Chris Johnson, as new head of their Distribution Department.

Johnson holds a Bachelors in electrical engineering, and a Masters in Mechanical engineering. His Masters Study included, among others “Managing small electricity companies”. Johnson was also granted a scholarship to the University of New Zealand to study the geothermal fields

SEC’s new Head of Distruction has in the recent past taught at Saba Comprehensive School as a Math teacher, and has been active in the Community as board member for the Saba Conservation Foundation and the setting up of the Saba Thriathlon.

August

Johnson will start his duties at SEC in August of this year. The Company wishes Johnson much succes in his future role at Saba’s provider of Electricity.