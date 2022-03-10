Petition to ban bar fights

THE BOTTOM – Bar and discotheque owners on Saba presented a petition to Island Governor Jonathan Johnson to ban persons who fight inside and outside their establishments. The Public Entity Saba backs the petition.

“People should be able to enjoy themselves without being disturbed by troublemakers. People need to be able to enjoy their evening safely. Hopefully this bar ban will prevent fights from happening,” said Johnson. The petitioners proposed that aside from always calling the police, the bar owner can decide to ban a person who gets involved in a first-time fight.

Carnival and Saba Day

In case of a second fight within six months, a ban is issued for that particular bar and the area in front of it for three months, also for Carnival and Saba Day if that falls within the three-month timeframe. When a person gets involved in a fight for the third time within six months, that persons is banned from all bars, the area directly of front and island events where alcoholic beverages are served, including Carnival and Saba Day, for a period of six months.

The owners of bars and discotheques are fed up with the fighting inside and directly in front of their establishments. “Fighting not only creates dangerous situations, but also scares off patrons,” it was stated in the petition, signed by 13 owners. Measures to act against fighting and other acts that disrupt public order are already in place during Carnival and Saba Day.