Pharmacy hospital Bonaire moves to new wing

The move has recently been completed, but the pharmacy is not open yet. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- The pharmacy in the hospital at Fundashon Mariadal has moved to a new location. The intention is also that the botica will open again soon. ABC Online Media understands this from the hospital’s communications department.

The new botica should in fact already have been open by now, but some challenges, including staffing, are taking longer than anticipated.

The temporary closure of the pharmacy is now leading to long lines and many complaints from patients who have to wait longer than usual in line to pick up their medicines.

Location

Especially in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the location of the pharmacy in the hospital was not very convenient. Patients who had to pick up a prescription had to go through half the hospital, which only increases the chance of infections from both sides.

Fundashon Mariadal hopes to be able to provide concrete information about the reopening of the pharmacy soon.