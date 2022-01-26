Pierre Perigault Monte new president of STINAPA















KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday 18th of January 2022 Mr. Pierre Perigault Monte was unanimously chosen as the new president of the board of STINAPA.

Mr. Perrigault Monte was born on the island of Curacao and raised in The Hague and Amsterdam. After his studies as a teacher, he studied Pedagogy/Educational Science. He has held many positions in education. From teacher, trainer, and project leader to director of a Secondary Special Education.

He also worked in the USA at an International Baccalaureate School. Three years after his return to the Netherlands, he moved to Bonaire in 2012.

Ever since he was 25 years old, he had been thinking about returning to this region to share his experiences. In February he will be on Bonaire for 10 years now where he has held various positions in education, social work and care. As a result, he was able to form a good view of Bonaire’s society. Mr. Perigault Monte has been a member of the board of STINAPA since June 2019, taking over from Mr. Delno Tromp, who was chairman for 3.5 years.

“Bonaire has many possibilities. I would like to continue the progressive and ambitious plan of Stinapa in the coming period, as chairman. We will need our stakeholders, but also the community of Bonaire. Only together we can leave behind a beautiful and sustainable Bonaire for the next generations” says mr. Perigault Monte

“We thank Delno for his efforts over the past 3,5 years as chair of STINAPA. He has worked hard to further professionalize the organization. We are looking forward working under the leadership of Pierre to protect and restore the natural heritage of Bonaire.” Says the current director of STINAPA mr Jan van Der Ploeg.