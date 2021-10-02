Pilot Project aims to reactivate elderly on Bonaire













54 Shares

Kralendijk – A Pilot Project encourages elderly on the island to be more active, and at the same time have more social contacts.

The Social Support and Labor Department (MOA) of the Government Bonaire is working on the project, together with Health Center Bon Bida, Mental Health Caribbean (MHC) and Zorg en Welzijn Groep.

The project enlarges the social circle of the participants and improves the health/lifestyle of the participants both physically and mentally. The project started on June 22, 2021 with 30 elderly people in the age category of 55 to 95 years.

Vulnerable

Because of the vulnerability of target group in times of Corona, the group is divided into three smaller groups. Each group consists of ten elderly people who participate in the various activities once a week. The activities of (Re)activation Elderly include bingo, bon kun’e, aqua fitness, cooking together, visiting Mangazina di Rei and Botanical garden, a bus tour to the south and north sides of Bonaire and a fall prevention course.

The thirty participants are picked up at home and brought back at the end of the activities. The pilot initially aimed to last 15 weeks, but has now been extended.

Registration

Residents 55 of age and up, can participate in a new group, by contacting Shaëdra Baromeo at 777-3745.