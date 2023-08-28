Pirate Party visits Bonaire to introduce new leader and party philosophy

KRALENDIJK – The new leader of the Dutch ‘Pirate Party/De Groenen, Mark van Treuren, along with board member Danny Werner, will be visiting Bonaire from August 27th to September 1st, 2023.

The purpose of the visit is not only to introduce the new leader, but also to show engagement with the local community and initiate a dialogue with various organizations dedicated to the well-being of Bonaire.

The party, originally founded in the Netherlands in 2010 and part of a global movement, advocates for freedom of information, privacy protection, transparent governance, and human rights.

The Pirate Party is also concerned about increasing pressure on civil rights in Bonaire and plans to address these issues during their visit. The representatives are also interested in addressing economic imbalances on the BES islands and intend to visit Saba and St. Eustatius in the future.

Meeting

A ‘Meet & Greet’ event is scheduled for August 30th, 2023, where residents have the opportunity to connect with the party representatives. Due to limited space, interested individuals are requested to pre-register via an email to piratenpartijbonaire-2023@yahoo.com