Piskabon displeased with the quick renovation of the Sorobon fishing pier for a royal visit

KRALENDIJK – Fishing cooperative Piskabon has written an angry letter to the island government about the renovation of the fishing pier at Sorobon.

According to the cooperative association, it has been trying for years to draw attention to the poor state of the pier, without this leading to any action. Piskabon says that now that the pier must apparently be used for a visit to the mangroves for the Royal visit, anything is suddenly possible.

Piskabon chairman Ernest de Lanoy is now demanding a concrete answer from the island government to previous requests for repairs to the pier. The cooperative association also wants to see the pier refurbished in accordance with the criteria set by the STINAPA nature association.

