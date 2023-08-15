PiskaBon to organize a fishing tournament

KRALENDIJK – The fishing association of Bonaire, PiskaBon, for the first time will be organizing a fishing tournament for local fishermen of the island for the first time.

During the competition, fishermen will have the opportunity to compete against each other in various categories.

The event, sponsored by INDEBON and SKAL, will take place on September 2nd. Through this tournament, PiskaBon aims to highlight the significance of local fishery, and also draw attention to the fishing traditions on the island.