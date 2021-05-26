Planned traffic control executed on Saba















The Bottom, Saba – On Monday, May 24th, in the early afternoon hours, a scheduled traffic stop was held at the J.Z. Ridge Road on Saba. A total of 25 vehicles were checked for a valid driver’s license and insurance certificate. One driver received a warning and was given the opportunity to show his driver’s license at the police station before 4 P.M.

KPCN would like to draw the attention of everyone to have the necessary documents as mentioned above in order. Compliance with the rules of the traffic regulation is also strongly advised. This also contributes to safe traffic on the island.







