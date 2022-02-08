Plans for new King’s Beach Resort presented to Bonaire Executive Council 

- 1Share
KRALENDIJK- Last week the plans for the construction of the King’s Beach Resort on Bonaire were presented to the Executive Council of the Public Entity Bonaire.
The new resort, which is being presented as a ‘five star resort’, is to be built adjacent to Ocean Oasis, on the site of the former Esmeralda Beach Resort.
Plans for the resort have been in preparation for some time. It is now striking that the Studio Piet Boon is also involved in the design.
