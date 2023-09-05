Plans for new Pharmacy in Antriol unveiled on Monday

KRALENDIJK – Plans for a new pharmacy, Botika Antriol, were unveiled on Monday afternoon by Fundashon Mariadal on the new location on Kaya Korona.

Hospital director Giovanni Frans emphasized the importance of the new pharmacy, which will also be accessible outside regular opening hours, allowing patients to pick up their medications at any time.

Commissioners Hennyson Thielman and James Kroon expressed their enthusiasm for the project, which they see as a valuable addition to the neighbourhood, providing improved parking facilities for a growing community.

Relief

Additionally, the new pharmacy aims to relieve the pressure on the only other pharmacy in Kralendijk, located at the entrance of the hospital.