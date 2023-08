KRALENDIJK – Recently, the recording of the theatrical play by Archell Thompson, along with Mimi Dongen and Jalisah Moniz, took place.

The play addresses the theme of family tension. The story revolves around Colombian Maria, portrayed by Mimi Dongen. In the play, Maria is unhappy with her situation and chooses to confront other persons in the household in an unpleasant manner. This has an impact on other people in the house.

The final product can be seen on August 25th.