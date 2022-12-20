20 december 2022 22:31 pm

Playground Jantje Beton opened in Rincon

The director of Jantje Beton, Dave Ensberg, was one of those present for the official opening. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Monday around noon, the new playground at the Kolegio Luis Beltran in Rincon was opened. The playground was designed by Bo Bodifee of Bodifee Design.

In addition to the children, various guests were present at the opening, including the director of Jantje Beton in the Netherlands, Dave Ensberg, deputy James Kroon and director of the Society & Care department, Silvania Servilia.

Commissioner Kroon is delighted with the new playground. “This shows that we can achieve things together. We are still working on the realization of a swimming pool in Rincon. With this new park, the children from Rincon have something new to enjoy themselves and that is positive”.

Important

According to Dave Ensberg, director of Jantje Beton, all children are important. It doesn’t matter where the help comes from, Bonaire or the Netherlands. I can already reveal that more playgrounds will be realized. Children should be encouraged to play outside as well. This way they can learn to get along with each other and learn important social skills.


