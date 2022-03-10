Plenty of violations during traffic controls

KRALENDIJK – Traffic controls were held at various locations on Monday 7 March. A number of vehicles were checked and 34 fines were issued.

The offences concerned driving without a valid driving license, driving without a valid insurance policy, driving without a helmet and driving without a seat belt. A few of them also had no registration number and no rear or front lights. During the checks, a car was taken to the police station for safekeeping.

Speed checks were also carried out in Rincon and on the E.E.G. Bulevar at Bachelor’s Beach, with various fines being issued for speeding. The controls were carried out with a special laser gun that measures the speed of passing vehicles.