PLP turns in candidate list on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The Progressive Labor Party (PLP) has handed in their candidate list for the upcoming elections of March 15.

The orange party will once again be led by Party Leader Rechelline Leerdam. On the last place of the list, which in total has 13 candidate, is former Party Leader Clyde van Putten.

The other candidates are Reuben Merkman, Glenville Schmidt, Derrick Simmons, Arlene Spanner, Vaughn Sams, Richinell Tearr, Carlos Lopes, Iligia Jones, Juan Carlos Abeu, Adonis Cijntje and Anthoney Windefelde.

