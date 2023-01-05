PM Jacobs visits renovated Fire & Ambulance building St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten— Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs took a walking tour of the Fire and Ambulance Building on Wednesday, January 4.

As part of her initiative to produce a safe and secure environment for the first responders, the Prime Minister has maintained the goal of personally inspecting the processes for the improvement of the Fire and Ambulance Departments.

Mr. Erno Labega, Head Division of Resources and Support Services, was present for the walkthrough of the Prime Minister, as was Fire Chief, Mr. Clive Richardson.

Improved

“While there are still some small maintenance matters to attend to I am pleased to see the progress achieved, the satisfaction of the first responders. I am also pleased to see that communication has also improved.