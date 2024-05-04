Police and justice
Police Bonaire encounters two deceased persons in their homes on Friday evening
04-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- In what can be described as a tragic evening, the police on Bonaire found two persons dead in their homes shortly after each other on Friday evening.
After two different reports around 7 o’clock in the evening, officers found the first deceased person in a house on Kay Tonkawa. It concerns a 64-year-old man born in Bonaire.
Shortly thereafter, the body of a 59-year-old man, born in the Netherlands but living in Bonaire, was found on Kaya Neerlandia. The police had to use some force to enter the locked house, after which a doctor also determined a natural death in this case.
Meer News
-
Saba
Well’s Bay Mural presented on Saba
-
Police and justice
Police Bonaire encounters two deceased persons in their homes on Friday evening
-
Airlift
Flamingo Airport completes work on lineage and platforms
-
Economy
Caribe Nobo Supermarket is once again the cheapest in the new price comparison
-
St. Eustatius
On St. Eustatius: Acting Island Governor Hassell starts Familiarization Program
-
Transportation
Executive Council Saba Hopes Higher Ferry Prices Can Still Be Avoided
-
Government
Kingdom Relations Committee pays working visit to Caribbean
-
Saba
Makana fares considerably higher starting May 15
Meer News
-
Saba
Well’s Bay Mural presented on Saba
-
Police and justice
Police Bonaire encounters two deceased persons in their homes on Friday evening
-
Airlift
Flamingo Airport completes work on lineage and platforms
-
Economy
Caribe Nobo Supermarket is once again the cheapest in the new price comparison
-
St. Eustatius
On St. Eustatius: Acting Island Governor Hassell starts Familiarization Program
-
Transportation
Executive Council Saba Hopes Higher Ferry Prices Can Still Be Avoided
-
Government
Kingdom Relations Committee pays working visit to Caribbean
-
Saba
Makana fares considerably higher starting May 15