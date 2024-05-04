Police and justice Police Bonaire encounters two deceased persons in their homes on Friday evening Redactie 04-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK- In what can be described as a tragic evening, the police on Bonaire found two persons dead in their homes shortly after each other on Friday evening.

After two different reports around 7 o’clock in the evening, officers found the first deceased person in a house on Kay Tonkawa. It concerns a 64-year-old man born in Bonaire.

Shortly thereafter, the body of a 59-year-old man, born in the Netherlands but living in Bonaire, was found on Kaya Neerlandia. The police had to use some force to enter the locked house, after which a doctor also determined a natural death in this case.