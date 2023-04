KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, around noon, the call center of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) received a report of a person showing no signs of life in a house in Rincon.

A police patrol and the forensic team went to the house to investigate and found the man, who indeed no longer showed any signs of life.

A doctor subsequently determined death by natural causes of the 80-year-old man with initials B.A.M, born on Bonaire.