Police Bonaire hand out 108 fines during traffic controls on Wednesday

KRALENDIJK – During two traffic controls carried out by officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KCPN), no fewer than 108 drivers received a ticket on Wednesday afternoon.

The controls were carried out on the Kaya International and the Kaya Industria. According to a spokesperson for KPCN, there were various violations. This includes drivers who were not wearing their seat belts, drivers who were on the phone while driving and drivers who could not show valid papers, in particular the driver’s license or insurance certificate.

The KPCN once again points out that safe traffic starts with compliance with the traffic rules and having all matters in order, which are required by law.