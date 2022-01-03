Police Bonaire make arrests after fight with baseball bat

- 3Shares
KRALENDIJK – On Sunday afternoon, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force KPCN made two arrests after a call about a fight taking place in Kaya Kalipso.
According to the police spokesman, several people were involved in the fight, which included a baseball bat as a weapon.
KPCN is still investigating the case.
