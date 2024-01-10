Police Bonaire requests help from Public to solve Hit & Run case

KRALENDIJK – Police on Bonaire are seeking public assistance in a ‘hit & run’ case that occurred on Saturday, December 30, 2023, around 22:45 on Kaya Amsterdam.

On that day, a vehicle hit a cyclist and fled the scene. The police immediately initiated an investigation and are calling on the driver to report to the police station. The investigation revealed that a shiny silver pick-up, possibly of the Mitsubishi brand, might have been involved in the accident.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force urgently requests the driver of this vehicle to report to the police station at Kaya Libertador Simon Bolivar #4 on Bonaire.

Information

Additionally, the police are asking anyone who witnessed, heard, or has information about the mentioned case to contact the police at 715 8000 or through the anonymous tip line number 9310.