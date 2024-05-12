Bonaire Police Bonaire Seeks Witnesses to Fight or Shooting Incident on Friday Night Redactie 12-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) is seeking witnesses to a fight or shooting incident that allegedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Kaya L.D. Gerharts.

Although the emergency dispatch received a report of a fight involving bottle-throwing and possible gunfire, a patrol subsequently found no one at the reported location. However, blood was discovered there.

No one has reported gunshot wounds to the hospital. The police are now urging potential witnesses to come forward with information about the incident.

Tips

This can be done through the regular KPCN number, 715 8000, or via the anonymous tip line 9310.