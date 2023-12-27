Police calls on witnesses of fatal stabbing to come forward

KRALENDIJK – The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) reports that a 42-year-old man with the initials M.R.S. has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing that took the life of a 29-year-old victim in the early morning of the second day of Christmas.

KPCN is now urging witnesses who may have seen something or have more information about the exact circumstances to come forward via the number 715 8000 or through the anonymous tip line 9310.

KPCN says they are continuing their investigation, also now that the plausible suspect has been arrested.