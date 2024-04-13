St. Eustatius Police confiscate suspected cannabis plants on St. Eustatius Redactie 13-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD – In the afternoon hours on Thursday, April 11th, a search took place in a house on Pigeon Road on Sint Eustatius. This after an anonymous tip was received about a suspected cannabis plantation.

During the search, a large quantity of cannabis-like plants were found and seized. A shoulder bag containing a quantity of transparent plastic bags containing suspected narcotics was also seized. Investigation into this case is ongoing.