Police Fires Warning Shots and arrest 3 in Curfew Violations













16 Shares

Photo: Archive BES-Reporter.

Kralendijk- Police yesterday evening had to fire several warning shots when they wanted to make a detention due to violation of the curfew stipulations.

Police, during the curfew controls initially stopped stopped suspect R.S. because he was driving after the curfew started and found a weapon on him. During the arrest, two females started to intervene. Police arrested C.S. when she tried to attack one of the officers making the arrest.







After that, also S.N. was arrested, when she tried to hit one of the officers involved with a car. She has been charged with an intent to homicide.