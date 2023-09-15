15 september 2023 10:11 am

Police force Bonaire concerned about third burning car on same street in few days’ time

KRALENDIJK- The police in Bonaire are concerned about a series of burned-out vehicles on Kaya Hulanda street. 

Last Monday, two cars suddenly caught fire on Kaya Hulanda, while on Thursday night, there was a report of another car on fire. The fire department quickly arrived and managed to extinguish the fires. No one was injured in the incidents. 

Officers from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) seized some items at the scene for investigation. 

Tips

KPCN is urging residents who have seen or heard anything to report it through 715 8000 or anonymously through the anonymous tip line, 9310.

