Police Force gets New Communications Advisor and Spokesperson

KRALENDIJK- On Wednesday, the new Communications Advisor/spokesperson, Genesis Saragoza, of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force was introduced to the press.

Genesis Saragoza is from Bonaire where she lived until 5 years ago when she moved to the Netherlands to study International Communication at the Hanze University of Applied Sciences in Groningen. After her studies she worked for over two years in the communication department at Simavi in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

She succeeds Miluska Hansen who held this position from the 1st of August 2017, for over 4 years. The opportunity was also taken to bid Miluska an official farewell.

Genesis Saragoza, together with Caroll-Ann Soliano, who supports her as communications advisor from the SSO-CN, will handle all external and in internal communications for the force on the three islands. The communications team will soon be strengthened with another communications officer.