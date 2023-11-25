Police hand out various tickets during planned Traffic Control Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – A planned traffic control conducted on Kaya Internashonal around 5 PM on Thursday, November 23, resulted in the inspection of 15 vehicles, with authorities issuing fines for various violations. Among these, three fines were given for driving without a valid driver’s license, three for driving without valid insurance, and one for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

During routine controls from Friday, November 17, to Friday, November 24, additional fines were issued for various traffic offenses. These included six fines for driving without a valid driver’s license, one for driving without valid insurance, one for illegal parking, one for using a phone while driving, three for riding a motorcycle without a helmet, and three for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

KPCN stresses the importance of having necessary documents in order and strongly advises strict compliance with traffic laws. The police will continue to conduct similar controls in the coming days.

Failure to adhere to regulations may result in fines, with amounts ranging from $30 to $225 for the mentioned violations.