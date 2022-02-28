Police in Bonaire stop illegal motor races on Sunday

KRALENDIJK- On Sunday afternoon just before six in the afternoon, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) closed off the Kaya Ir. Statius of Eps, better known as ‘the road to Sorobon’.
The closure is in line with the police’s aim to prevent illegal races on the road. It happens almost every weekend, with a lot of nuisance for ‘normal’ road users. The road was closed by officers on both sides.
Race strip
Commissioner James Kroon recently promised that the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) will now really work on realizing a racing strip where motorcycles can race to their heart’s content. According to the commissioner, the strip should be completed before the end of 2022.
