KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Police Force on Bonaire in the night of Tuesday on Wednesday started a search for the 58-year-old Marolyne Statie, who had been reported missing for some time. Statie had left her home around seven o’clock in the morning on Tuesday, but late at night had not returned home as of yet.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 7th, KPCN sent out a second statement to communicate that Statie had in the meantime been located.