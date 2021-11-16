Police show stolen items in hopes of solving case













KRALENDIJK – The Police Force Caribbean Netherlands (KPCN) on Monday has shared photos on its Facebook page, showing various stolen items which were recovered. This includes various telephones, pieces of jewellery and watches.

The KPCN calls people who recognize the items as theirs, to come forward. “Following an ongoing investigation on Bonaire, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force is looking for the owners of the goods listed below. If you recognize one or more of these articles, you can report to the police via the email address politie@politiecn.com or in person at the police station.

Evidence

KPCN however cautions that those who want to claim the stolen items, will have to be able to prove that they are the rightful owner.