Police take action again against conglomeration of motorcycles















Police blocked off roads in the centre to avoid agglomeration of the motorcycles

KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) took action again on Sunday against the nuisance and the gathering of large groups of motorcycles in the centre of Kralendijk.

The police action started around 6 p.m. with a partial road closure and checking the paperwork of the motorcycles. A scooter and a so-called Quad were taken by the officers when the drivers could not show either a driver’s license or an insurance certificate.

By 10 o’clock in the evening the partial roadblocks were removed again. According to KPCN, the action went smoothly.

Agreement

Many citizens responded in agreement with the intervention of the police against the nuisance caused by motorcycles and scooters in the centre area.