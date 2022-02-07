KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) took action again on Sunday against the nuisance and the gathering of large groups of motorcycles in the centre of Kralendijk.
The police action started around 6 p.m. with a partial road closure and checking the paperwork of the motorcycles. A scooter and a so-called Quad were taken by the officers when the drivers could not show either a driver’s license or an insurance certificate.
By 10 o’clock in the evening the partial roadblocks were removed again. According to KPCN, the action went smoothly.
Agreement
Many citizens responded in agreement with the intervention of the police against the nuisance caused by motorcycles and scooters in the centre area.
Also read:
- Commissioner Wilson visits farming locations
- Clyde Van Putten: ‘Van Huffelen should speak to broad cross section of Community’
- WEB Bonaire wants to hear from you
- Is your child moving abroad?
- Customs officer arrested on suspicion of official corruption
- Red Cross St. Eustatius looking for new Board members
- Viola van Zanten Complex Statia now fully occupied
- Police take action again against conglomeration of motorcycles
- New Luciano branch Bonaire to open on Tuesday
- Tickets to Curaçao to get more expensive again
- Virtual Carnival Program Bonaire now known
- Government Bonaire starts again with vaccination in barios
- Sneek: ‘Holland can be blamed for burning down of Godet house and should rebuild’
- Public Health extends source and contact investigation
- STENAPA new maintenance schedule at the Botanical Garden