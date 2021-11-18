- 1Share
KRALENDIJK – The Harbour Village Marina has completed the installation of 2 pump-out boat sewage facilities at the Marina.
Boats, registered and docked at the Marina, will get free pump-out service during the introductory period. Boats in the moorings will receive the first pump-out free of charge.
The success of this project will require that ALL BOATS be equipped with a Marine Sanitation Device (MSD) consisting of holding tanks and “Y” valves, to redirect sewage disposal overboard through a deck fitting.
Boats moored inside the Marina will be prohibited from dumping or emptying their holding tanks inside the Marina. Furthermore, boats will be required to come to the sewage pumping stations for pumping out their holding tanks. Those boats without holding tanks will be prohibited from discharging sewage while in the marina and will be required to use the Marina bathrooms.
The Marina Management emphasizes the importance of the yachting community’s participation and awareness towards this initiative. “We are optimistic that we will receive cooperation from the yachting community, since properly disposing boat sewage will make a difference in the water quality and will help to preserve the coral reef. Discharging sewage overboard can spread disease, harm marine life, impact nutrient levels in the water and compromise the reef” says Frank Gonzalez, managing director of Harbour Village resort and Marina.
“We hope that by providing onshore waste collection facilities, we can all start to make a difference, by Pumping it, instead of Dumping it.“
Also read:
- Pomp-out-service for sewage yachts in use
- Dave Levenstone (UMP) calls on island governments to make BES Air Connection work
- Many on St. Eustatius shocked by chopping down of age-old tree
- Van Putten sole IC member to show up for ‘ferry debate’
- EZ Air receives Second Saab Aircraft
- Selibon expands waste separation station in Hato
- WINAIR will be increasing flights to Saba, St. Eustatius, Tortola and Antigua
- Minster Lawrence and Vice President St. Martin Tourism Bureau reassure Tourism Sector
- Alida Francis: Optimistic about Statia’s future
- Sabadeco neighborhood with the highest incomes on Bonaire, Antriol Pariba with the lowest
- Saba: The Netherlands very high risk category per November 17
- Happy Statia Day
- Police show stolen items in hopes of solving case
- Government Bonaire sees no reason to deny Chogogo Resort requested permit
- Saba wants to explore harmonization of soft drug policy with European Netherlands