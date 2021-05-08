Positive Covid-cases Bonaire continue to inch up















Kralendijk- On Saturday, May 8th, there are again 3 new Covid-infections on Bonaire. As there were no recoveries compared to yesterday, the total number of ‘active’ cases on the island is now 21.

While the numbers continue to increase, the increase in absolute numbers is going down. While the first 2 days there were respectively 7 and 6 new cases, on Friday the amount of new infections had decreased to 4 and on Saturday to 3, with more or less the same amount of tests conducted.







While according to a statement from Government yesterday, the new numbers can be considered ‘normal’, especially in a small community, it remains to be seen if the growth in number will continue over the next few days, or start to once again go down.